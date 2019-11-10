PHOENIX — A body was recovered in a canal near Metrocenter mall in Phoenix on Friday, authorities said.

The Phoenix Fire Department was dispatched to the canal near 29th Avenue and Metro Parkway for reports of a body in the water, Capt. Rob McDade said.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a body floating in the water.

The body was recovered by the Phoenix Police Department Dive Team, Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.