Body found in Phoenix dumpster fire

The body was found near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Madison Street, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Police found a body in a dumpster in Phoenix on Tuesday after firefighters extinguished a fire, the city's police department said.

Officers arrived at the scene near 11th Avenue and Madison Street after multiple reports of a fire, police said.

Phoenix police said a deceased individual was found inside the burning dumpster. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

