TEMPE, Ariz. — A body of an “unidentified man” was found floating at Tempe Town Lake Tempe Friday morning, police said.

Tempe police and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded to a call of reports of a body floating near the boat rental area. According to officials, fire crews are trying to retrieve the body from the lake.

Police said they have criminal investigators on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will add updates from authorities as we receive them.