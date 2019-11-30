A man's body was found after a fire was extinguished at a mobile home in north Phoenix late Friday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews arrived on scene of the fire near Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

The crews quickly mobilized to put out the fire and protect other structures. There were also early reports that there may be someone inside the mobile home.

When crews entered the mobile home once the fire was put out, a man's body was found.

The man has not been identified.

Investigators with the Phoenix Fire Department are working with the Phoenix Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.