Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say

The resuce mission turned into a recovery mission when officials arrived on the scene, the Mesa Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said.

Officers originally arrived at the scene prepared for a rescue mission, the department said. Responding fire officials then determined it would instead be a body recovery operation.

The body was recovered at around 7 a.m., Sky 12 footage shows.

Authorities have yet to release the following details:

The identity of the body

The events leading up to the body's discovery

Whether any foul play was involved

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.