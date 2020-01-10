Body-camera video shows Mesa police shoot at man in a car after 'perceived threat'

The man was first found slumped over in a car in a fast food parking lot.

The video above is from a news conference Monday.

Tempe police released a video showing clips of body-camera video from an incident Friday where Mesa officers fired at a man in a car. The man died of his injuries.

The video shows three of the viewpoints from officers around the man's car. The man was later identified as 21-year-old Angel Benitez. Officers are heard yelling commands at Benitez, who was seated in the car. Some officers had handguns and some were armed with "less lethal" weapons like bean bag guns.

Benitez initially followed commands and put his hands in the air. While still in the car facing officers, Benitez reportedly dropped his hands out of view, towards his waistband, according to Mesa police earlier this week.

The five officers involved "perceived the movement as a threat and simultaneously three officers fired lethal rounds and two officers fired less lethal rounds," according to Mesa police.

None of the body-camera videos show a clear line of sight to Benitez to show what the movement was or how it was threatening to officers.

"My son was a good son and he didn't deserve to die the way he did. He wasn't an animal to be shot like that. His hands were up. He is not alone. I am his mom and I love him and I miss him," Sandoval said.

The family said Benitez was shot 8 times, which they said was excessive.

Mesa police said the incident began in Mesa when police officers found Benitez slumped over the wheel of a car in a Panda Express parking lot on North Dobson Road.

Police said the vehicle he was in was reported as stolen. When officers began giving commands, he drove off.

Mesa officers tracked Benitez in a covered parking spot off Evergreen Road in Tempe and officers initiated the fatal traffic stop.

The incident is being investigated by Tempe police.