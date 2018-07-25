SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - New video shows when police responded to a trespassing incident involving an Arizona Cardinals player.

Ricky Seals-Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges after after an incident at a Scottsdale hotel early July 15.

According to police documents from the Scottsdale Police Department, Seals-Jones got into an altercation with employees of the W Hotel located near Scottsdale and Camelback roads.

Documents reveal that the Cardinals tight-end tried to enter the hotel, but there was a barrier at the door.

"I hopped over the barricade that they had, cuz I had to piss," Seals-Jones told the police, according to the documents.

Seals-Jones told an officer that he was trying to go the bathroom at the Sushi Roku restaurant inside the hotel when hotel staff told him he couldn't enter the area, police documents read. Seals-Jones said he then tried to walk past the hotel employees and was pushed to the ground.

Seals-Jones told the officer at the time of the fight, he only asked the hotel staff to walk him to the front entrance to get his vehicle which was parked in valet from the night prior.

He said the altercation began inside the hotel but wound up in the middle of the valet parking area where he was taken into handcuffs by police.

Watch the raw footage of the arrest below. Warning: the video contains language some viewers might find to be offensive.

© 2018 KPNX