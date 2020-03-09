Body camera shows aftermath of Scottsdale accidental shooting

New body camera video shows the aftermath of an accidental shooting that killed a 16 year old aspiring hockey player in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Newly-released body camera showed the aftermath of an accidental shooting that killed a teenage hockey player in Scottsdale last December.

Bridger Smith, 16, was killed when his sister was trying to put a gun away and it went off, striking him in the back.

The shooting happened Dec. 16 at the family's home near Via Linda and Frank Lloyd Wright.

The body camera video obtained showed Bridger's mother and sister hysterical as Bridger was rushed to the hospital.

Bridger's mother, Janelle, told police she kept the gun in a nightstand and Bridger had wanted to see it. She said it was usually kept unloaded.

His sister later told police Bridger had left the gun out and was going to take a nap. When she picked up the gun to make sure their younger siblings wouldn't touch it, she told police it went off.

According to police reports, Bridger was struck in the back and the bullet struck his heart.

He later died at the hospital.

Police found the .38 special revolver with one spent shell casing in the cylinder. Police reports said the casing showed it had been struck with a firing pin.