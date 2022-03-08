'How can we help you today man?': Phoenix body camera footage shows moments leading up to officer shooting, killing man at group home

Phoenix police said they were called out to a group home near 111th Avenue and Camelback after staff said 22-year-old Matthew Begay was making suicidal statements.

PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage is giving insight into Phoenix police officers’ interactions with a man that they shot and killed last month.

Phoenix police responded to a group home near 111th Avenue and Camelback after staff called and said 22-year-old Matthew Begay was making suicidal statements and threatening to jump out of a window.

The manager of Angel Heart Behavioral Health told 12News the day after the July 19th incident that Begay was gentle and never aggressive.

“I was with him all the time, calling for help because he was going to jump out this window,” Aimee Nyirakanyana, the manager of the group home, said.

The body camera released through public records request made by 12News, shows police walking into the two-story home and finding Begay at the top of the stairs.

From the time police greet him, to when Begay pulls out a knife, officers talked with Begay for 15 minutes, according to the body camera video.

“How can we help you today man,” one of the officers is heard asking Begay.

“You can’t,” Begay is heard responding from the top of the stairs.

Begay is heard telling the officers to leave, telling them to talk to the staff and saying he doesn’t want to talk to anyone.

Officers tell him that they want to talk and get him resources.

The situation changes a few moments later after Begay pulls out a knife after an officer asks him, “Are you trying to fight? Is that what you’re trying to do?”

“I’m trying to die,” Begay responds.

At least one of the officers is heard telling Begay to drop the knife and Begay doesn’t.

“Unfortunately, he had in his mindset that he wanted to let the officers kill him,” former Phoenix police commander Mike Parra told 12News.

Another officer tries to tase Begay, but Phoenix police said it didn’t seem to work on Begay. Parra told 12News that it is rare, but it can happen.

Begay goes down the stairs some more in the video and that’s when an officer shoots Begay.

Police said Begay died at the hospital.

According to the incident report, Begay had been at the facility for about three weeks for drug addiction.

However, a missing person’s report filed by a family with the Gallup Police Department shows that Begay was reported missing out of New Mexico almost a month earlier.

The report also said other residents in the house told police Begay started acting differently a few days before.

Parra said even if the specially trained crisis intervention team officers were able to get to the call, he doesn’t know if this situation would have ended differently.

“But even if they were there, I think they would have had a difficult time trying to coax him into getting some assistance. I think the officers did a good job trying to convey a sense of assistance and communicate with him and build that rapport, but he was just not going to have any, any part of it,” Parra said.

Phoenix police said the incident is under both an internal and criminal investigation. Police told 12News that the incident is also still being reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

“We want to help people. We don't want to hurt people. Unfortunately, we can't let the other people hurt victims that we don't know about yet, and ourselves as well,” Parra said.

