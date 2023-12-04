Newly obtained camera footage shows Goodyear police K9 biting man during arrest. He's planning to sue

Marshun Neeley had previously only had security camera video to show what he claims is excessive force in a notice of claim against Goodyear police.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Newly obtained police body camera footage shows the moments a Goodyear Police Department K9 bit a man during an arrest.

Marshun Neeley had previously only had security camera video blocked by a door to show what Neeley's attorney claims is excessive force in a notice of claim against the department and the officers involved.

The records Goodyear Police Department released in April following a records request by 12News show a history of department interaction with Neeley, including serving an order of protection against Neeley.

The incident where Neeley was bitten by the Goodyear K9 happened back in November 2022. It began with a 911 call from a woman stating Neeley, whom she’d had a relationship with, was in her home.

“He’s trying to fight me, he just broke my door down,” the woman tells the 911 dispatcher in the call.

In the call, the woman tells the dispatcher she has an order of protection against Neeley.

The body camera footage shows several officers arriving at the house, and several minutes later deciding to enter the home.

Officers are seen on the footage opening the door. However, in the security camera video, Neeley shuts the door on officers saying “Man, we good”.

This is when officers are heard on their body camera footage giving commands for Neeley to come out of the house, and then they break in the door.

Once the door is open, one officer’s body camera footage shows him taking Neeley to the ground and starts giving commands to Neeley to give the officer his hands.

A K9 handler, who was waiting outside, can be seen coming through the door and is heard stating, “If you fight you’re going to get bit.” In that footage, three officers are now seen trying to get Neeley into handcuffs.

“Give me the leg,” the K9 handler is heard in the footage telling the other officers.

The K9 then is seen biting Neeley in the leg.

Quacy Smith, Neeley’s attorney, reviewed portions of the body camera footage obtained by 12News.

“It’s kind of complex because having been a police officer and served, I get it,” Smith said.

Smith understands why officers broke in the door but questions whether using the K9 was excessive force.

“Why the dog? The video speaks for itself. He's on the ground with three officers on him,” Smith said.

Smith filed a notice of claim in February, telling Goodyear Police Department and the officers his client intends to sue.

A Goodyear Police Department spokesperson told 12News this month the department doesn’t have anything to add since that time. In February, a spokesperson for the department told 12News that Goodyear police disagreed with Neeley’s version of events. 12News’ interview request with Chief Santiago Rodriguez was also declined at that time, citing pending litigation.

The department has still not answered 12News’ question if any officers are under internal review for the arrest.

“This is about accountability as much as it is about Mr. Neely and the injuries that this dog which I feel wholeheartedly is too much,” Smith said.

12News asked retired Phoenix Police Commander Mike Parra to review the records related to the incident and past Goodyear police incidents with Neeley.

“It’s a difficult situation, all the tools were there,” Parra said.

Parra believes officers had no choice but to break down the door when they did, adding that working to get Neeley into handcuffs could have been done a little differently, noting how K9s can be hard to handle.

“Unfortunately, it could have slowed down a little bit and allowed them to make better use of their weight, their ability to use open hand, close fist strikes, if it needed to be, for resisting,” Parra said.

As for whether Parra believes whether the K-9's bite was excessive force:

“I'm not going to say whether it's excessive or not excessive, I'm gonna say it's a tool that was used, they have the ability to utilize that tool if necessary,” Parra said.