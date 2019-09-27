Editor's Note: The above video is a report covering the aftermath of the flooding that occurred in Apache Junction earlier this week.

Daniel Abbott clung to a metal fence as floodwaters created by Monday's massive rainfall in Apache Junction moved swiftly around him.

The Apache Junction resident apparently grabbed onto the fence as he was being swept away in the moving water after getting caught in a wash behind his home near 4th Avenue and Vista.

"Thank God for that metal fence,” Abbott can be heard saying in body camera footage that captured his rescue.

That body camera was being worn by Officer Kellogg who slid under a chainlink fence and walked through the flooded area to reach Abbott. He found Abbott clinging to that fence.

“I swallowed a lot of water,” Abbott said as Kellogg finally reached him.

Kellogg carried Abbott toward the front of a nearby house which was now surrounded by all the moving water. They stopped on the side of the garage as Kellogg tried to figure out the best way to get through the water. Abbott said he injured his ankle.

“All I want to do is get you into somewhere that’s a little safer," Kellogg said.

The two remained in that spot next to the garage for a few moments as they figured out the best way to go.

“I want to get where there's no more flowing water, once we get past these logs we’re golden,” Kellogg says.

With Kellogg behind him for support, Abbott stepped up toward the front of the house. He took a minute to catch his breath and sat on what appears to be a jet ski trailer.

“I don’t know if I want you sitting on this though because if this goes you go,” Kellogg tells Abbott. “Let's try to get a little more strength and once we get over we’re good.”

Kellogg and another man eventually helped Abbott into calmer waters where another officer arrived to assist with the rescue. The two officers carried Abbott out of the water to safety.

"I was thirsty, but not anymore," Abbott said. The two officers laughed.

