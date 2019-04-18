BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved shooting last week.

The sheriff’s office said the incident started with a 911 call for a domestic disturbance on April 12 just before midnight.

In the audio of the call that lasted about 14 minutes, Vanessa Torres, the sister of 39-year-old Juan Torres, tells a dispatcher that her brother is trying to hurt family members and has a hammer. She also tells the dispatcher that her brother is probably on a drug called “G.”

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said during a news conference Wednesday that it has not been confirmed whether Torres was impaired during the incident, but he noted that “G” may be referring to “glass,” a common street name for meth.

In the 911 audio, the dispatcher asks why Torres might be so upset. Vanessa tells the dispatcher, “I honestly don’t think mentally he’s OK. Like I said, he’s been doing drugs for years. He gets triggered. He thinks everybody’s out to get him.”

She told the dispatcher Torres was not on any medication for mental illness.

Two deputies responded to the scene at Narramore Road and 209th Avenue in Buckeye and contacted Torres on an open space at the property.

In the video, Torres is seen brandishing a wrench and hammer at the deputies and shouting at them from behind a chain-link fence on the property. The deputies tell Torres to put down the tools as family members beg Torres to calm down.

After a few minutes, Torres then approaches the deputies and throws the wrench. The body camera footage shows deputies opening fire immediately after Torres throws the wrench.

Eleven shots were fired in total, the sheriff’s office said. Torres was hit seven times.

The sheriff’s office said the four-pound metal wrench hit a deputy in the back of the neck as he ducked to avoid it. The deputy was bruised at the base of his skull.

The video ends shortly after the shots are fired. The sheriff’s office said deputies provided medical aid to Torres until fire personnel arrived and took over treatment.

Torres was then rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the responding deputies were trained in dealing with situations where a suspect is behaving irrationally and threatening others. Penzone said he believes the deputies did everything in their power to de-escalate the situation.

Penzone said the deputies could not employ non-lethal means on Torres without leaving their partner behind.

Torres's family told reporters after the sheriff’s office news conference that the situation could have been resolved without deputies shooting 11 times.

Vanessa said her brother did not charge at deputies and that the fence between the deputies and her brother would have given the deputies time to use non-lethal force.

The deputies involved in the shooting have not yet been identified.

Penzone said Torres has had 22 documented contacts with law enforcement in the past, including 12 with the sheriff’s office.

The most recent interaction with deputies was on April 7, when Torres behaved similarly after his mother removed him from the property, the sheriff’s office said.

Torres’s family said Juan was a good family man who struggled with depression and drug addiction. They said he was a man with a bubbly personality who sometimes had frightening outbursts.

Family members said they had contacted the sheriff’s office about their brother in the past and that deputies offered resources to find mental help for Juan.

“He was never a threat to our family. He’d protect us no matter what,” Vanessa Torres said.

Torres was supposed to be evaluated for mental treatment but missed his appointment, Juan’s sister Irma Torres said.

“They treated him like an animal,” Irma said. “Eleven shots, that’s not right.”

Torres’s family said they are contacting lawyers and considering a lawsuit.

“My son didn’t have to die. They killed him,” said Juan’s father, Ricardo Torres.

This marks the 17th officer-involved shooting for law enforcement in Maricopa County in 2019, the second for MCSO.