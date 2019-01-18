TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police released the body camera footage from Tuesday's officer-involved shooting of a 14-year-old suspect, who police say was carrying an airsoft gun that was believed to be a handgun.

WARNING: This video contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

At a press conference Friday, Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said the officer who shot and killed the 14-year-old, identified as Officer Jaen, has been placed on administrative leave while the criminal and administrative investigations occur.

"I stand before you to be fully transparent, responsive and honest about this very tragic event," Moir said at the press conference.

Moir went on to explain police received a report of a suspicious vehicle that was involved in a burglary in an alley behind a home on Tuesday. Officer Jaen arrived on scene one minute later.

Moir said Jaen arrived in a marked patrol vehicle and was wearing a police uniform and a body camera on his chest.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Jaen exited his car and hid behind a large plastic container while the suspect was inside the truck, according to Moir. Jaen then noticed the suspect had a handgun in his hand inside the truck and drew his service weapon, Moir said.

Moir said the suspect noticed Jaen as he exited the truck and he began running down the alley as the officer yelled after him.

"The body-worn camera lost sight of the suspect for a brief period as he started to run down the alley," Moir said.

The suspect continued to flee and then Jaen fired two shots from his service weapon.

One of those rounds hit the suspect in the shoulder blade area, and another round struck the wall at the end of the alley, Moir said.

Moir also said two witnesses reported seeing the suspect running down the alley with what they said was a gun.

It was later discovered to be an airsoft gun the 14-year-old allegedly stole from the truck.

"This was a rapidly evolving situation," Moir said. "The firearm found on the suspect as depicted in the photos was a replica model 1911 airsoft gun."

Moir said Jaen has been with Tempe PD for 14 years after serving in the National Guard from 2007-2013. He has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.