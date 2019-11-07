PHOENIX — A body was recovered in the Colorado River on Wednesday and officials believe it is a California man who went missing on a hike nearly two weeks ago.

Grand Canyon officials announced Thursday that National Park Service personnel recovered the body near river mile 181 below Lava Falls.

The body was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County medical examiner.

Evidence found with the body led officials to believe it was 66-year-old Peter Schwab.

Schwab was last seen June 28 on a river trip near National Canyon at river mile 167 and was reported missing shortly after.

Officials believe he drowned after conducting a multi-day search and rescue operation.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm the body's identification.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner's office are investigating.