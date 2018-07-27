PHOENIX - Former Olympic Skier Bode Miller and his wife are opening up for the first time publicly on the Today Show about the devastating drowning of their 19-month-old daughter, warning other parents about how quickly tragedy can strike.

“It is literally a child under 30 pounds can drown in 30 seconds. And I just keep counting to 30 in my head. That was all I needed," said Morgan Beck Miller.

The couple lost their daughter, Emeline, last month after she fell into a neighbor's pool.

Although her family was nearby, the young girl slipped through a back door. She was discovered in a pool shortly later and rushed to a hospital. She passed away the next day.

“I can attest from firsthand experience now that it’s unbelievable quick and unbelievable sneaky. You think it would be some weird circumstance or some strange thing and it’s not; it happens in the blink of an eye," said Bode Miller.

According to the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, nine children have drowned this year in Maricopa county—sparking more warnings about safety around water.

“It’s one of those things now as a parent, when you go to someone else’s house, survey the home to see if it’s a safe place for a child to be," said Morgan Beck Miller.

Officials here in the Valley always stress the importance of the ABC's of water safety. Adult supervision, barriers, classes and CPR.

You can see the full interview with Bode and Morgan Miller on the Today Show, Monday July 30.

© 2018 KPNX