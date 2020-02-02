PHOENIX — Note: The video above is from Sunday Square Off on January 12.

It was the largest campaign event for Michael Bloomberg so far. Bloomberg was in Phoenix Saturday for a campaign rally.

There were 1,400 people in the building and hundreds were turned away.

“I’ll be spending a lot of time here because the road to the White House runs through Arizona,” Bloomberg said.

"Yes, New York is not America, but America is made up of lots of cities like New York, just the scale is different," Bloomberg said in a one-on-one interview. "Phoenix and the rest of the states are in many senses exactly like what we have in New York. There are rural areas and urban areas, but we all have similar problems."

Bloomberg was introduced by Arizona Representative Cesar Chavez.

The rally was held at Warehouse 215 on 3rd Street near Buckeye Road.

"Getting rid of Trump is the biggest issue," a supporter said.

A rule change by the Democratic National Committee could allow Bloomberg to appear in the next debate on Feb. 19 in Las Vegas. The rule gives candidates more ways to qualify for the debates.

The Feb. 19 debate is on 12 News, hosted by NBC and MSNBC.

Bloomberg entered the race in November and promised to focus on Arizona. He has made significant investments in online and television advertising.

