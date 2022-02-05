Black man sues Apache Junction credit union for alleged racial profiling

The lawsuit says employee negligence put Almond Brewer in "danger."

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A Black Valley man is suing an Apache Junction credit union for negligence after a manager called police on him for a crime he did not commit.

Almond Brewer said he believes he was targeted because of his race.

The police bodycam footage obtained by 12 News in March shows police questioning Brewer after a manager at the Pinal County Federal Credit Union called 911. The credit union accused Brewer of trying to cash what they thought was a fraudulent check given to him by a member of the bank.

“It's a reoccurring memory for me because it was pretty traumatic,” Brewer claims.

The Pinal County Federal Credit Union told 12 News Brewer’s check had “multiple red flags” such as an old credit union logo along with a routing and account number that didn’t match their member’s information. Results on their check verification test that day came back as inconclusive.

12 News found the credit union called the police before getting in contact with the woman that wrote the check.

While police were on their way, that member told the credit union that she wrote the check. But the credit union manager still allowed police to detain Brewer. The manager notified police nearly 10 minutes after Brewer was detained.

“He should have never had to have any kind of interaction with the police that day. He should have never had to face the fear of losing his life, being jailed, or being prosecuted in that scenario. That's all because the bank chose to make that call, and they had no basis to do so,” Brewer’s attorney Percival Bradley argued.

The lawsuit alleges an employee accused Brewer of robbing the bank. As a result, it says that police detained Brewer putting him at risk of serious bodily harm or death at the hands of the police.

Only one officer wore a body camera, and he was the last to arrive. So, the entire encounter was not caught on police body camera.

“[In the] worst-case scenario, Mr. Brewer could have lost his life,” said Bradley.

“It's about accountability,” Brewer said.

The Pinal County Federal Credit Union chose not to comment on the lawsuit due to pending litigation.

They gave 12 News a statement in March, that in part said, "We at Pinal County Federal Credit Union employ a diverse workforce and undergo Diversity and Inclusion training annually.”

