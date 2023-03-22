GO Evacuation: Aqua Fria River flooding hits Black Canyon City

The order is specifically for residents of the River's Edge RV Park in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Black Canyon City residents living near the Agua Fria River have been ordered to evacuate, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

The order is specifically for residents of the River's Edge RV Park in the city.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Canon Elementary School at 34630 School Loop Road. Residents with questions are asked to call 928-442-5103.

Officials are expecting the river's water levels to rise significantly by 11 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

"Consider evacuating to higher ground now," the sheriff's office said. "Do not cross flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown."

This is a developing situation due to ongoing weather conditions. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is ordering evacuations for Rivers Edge RV Park along the Agua Fria River in Black Canyon City.

Photo: Daniel Ferguson, Black Canyon City#az #azwx #flooding @12News pic.twitter.com/FrsZEfesST — Krystle Henderson (@12NewsKrystle) March 22, 2023

Arizona Weather

Drought, wildfires, heat and monsoon storms: Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Learn everything you need to know about the Grand Canyon State's ever-changing forecasts here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.