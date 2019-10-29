PHOENIX — They're very simple. Just a few words.

"It will happen again," or "It's not your fault," to name a few.

However, response to the billboards – which you may have seen around the Valley – has been big.

"They're short and brief. They're meant to grab your attention and that's what they do," said Trisha Klahr, President and CEO of Chrysalis, a nonprofit that provides services and resources to survivors trying to leave abusive relationships.

The billboards were made possible, in part, by a grant. A series of messages have been rotating in eight locations around the Valley for the past six weeks.

Since the billboards went up, Klarh said, they've seen as much as a 30% uptick in traffic to their website (noabuse.org), phone calls to their crisis line and traffic on their website.

"I never expected the amount of people and traction from people who have seen it. We get referrals from the billboards and it just makes your heart go – it's working," said Klahr.

Especially encouraging, given that, according to the CDC, the percentage of domestic violence in romantic partnerships is higher in Arizona than the national average.

"Some of the different emails we've received have been, 'I've seen your billboards time after time and I'm reaching out because I know I need help,'" said Klahr.

If you need help or know someone who does, the number to the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

You can also go to noabuse.org for more help.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, here are some resources available to you. Keep in mind your computer use or call history may be monitored. You may want to use a trusted friend's computer or a computer at a public library to navigate the sites below.

Once it's safe to do so, follow the links to learn more.

- Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: azcadv.org

Their helpline is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 602-279-2900 or 800-782-6400

- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Online chat is available 24/7 here.

- How to get a protection order in Maricopa County if you're a survivor of domestic violence: azlawhelp.org



- Here are the rules for obtaining a protection order in Arizona

- Find legal advocacy, emergency shelter and housing intervention services in Arizona for survivors of domestic violence: des.az.gov

- Where to take your pets if you are entering a domestic violence shelter: Arizona Humane Society Project Safehouse

Call 911 if you are in danger.