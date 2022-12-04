End of an era: Big Surf water park sells for $49 million

It's unclear what the California-based commercial real estate group that bought the property plans to do with it.

TEMPE, Ariz — It's the end of an era in the Valley. Big Surf water park has officially been sold.

“I can just remember the sound," said Keith Dexter. “When we opened it was just a lagoon with waves.”

Keith's father, Phil Dexter, created Big Surf. He is one of many in the Valley sad to see the historic water park go.

Phil had done the impossible in October of 1969: bringing the ocean to the desert. The hallmark of the park was the first surfable artificial wave pool in the country. The pool was Phil's own invention.

“I was old enough to be able to work on the project with my dad," Keith said.

More than 50 years later, the wave pool evolved into a massive water park. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Surf closed down and would never reopen.

“It was a casualty of COVID. There’s no doubt about it," Keith said.

The 35.5 acre property received more than 30 offers, according to Velocity Retail Group, which partnered with CBRE and Ross Brown Partners to list and broker the sale.

The seller of the water park located on McClintock Road north of the Loop 202 freeway was Inland Oceans, Inc.

Ultimately, Overton Moore Properties, a California-based company, purchased the property for $49 million.

It's unclear what the company's plans are for the land, but a press release stated:

"The new owner will bring a quality development and be something that residents and the city will be proud of for years to come."

“The family ultimately selected Overton Moore Properties who have an extensive background in developing quality industrial projects throughout the southwest,” said Darren Pitts, Executive Vice President of Velocity Retail Group.

Earlier this year, pieces of equipment and parts of the park were auctioned off. Keith and his family were able to hold onto many of the nostalgic items, ensuring their family's memories will last a lifetime.

“It was good for the community and it was really good for Arizona," Keith said.

