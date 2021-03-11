Bicyclist dies after hit by car in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — A man riding his bicycle was killed Thursday morning after a motorist struck him near 42nd Avenue and Camelback Road.
The Phoenix Police Department said the bicyclist was hit at about 8:20 a.m. and died at the scene of the collision.
The motorist remained at the scene and has been cooperating with law enforcement, police said. It does not appear speeding or impairment were contributing factors to causing the collision.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
Deaths on Arizona roadways:
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths