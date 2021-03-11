Bicyclist dies after hit by car in Phoenix, police say

A man was fatally struck by car Thursday morning near Camelback Road and 42nd Avenue.

PHOENIX — A man riding his bicycle was killed Thursday morning after a motorist struck him near 42nd Avenue and Camelback Road.

The Phoenix Police Department said the bicyclist was hit at about 8:20 a.m. and died at the scene of the collision.

The motorist remained at the scene and has been cooperating with law enforcement, police said. It does not appear speeding or impairment were contributing factors to causing the collision.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

