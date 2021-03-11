x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Bicyclist dies after hit by car in Phoenix, police say

A man was fatally struck by car Thursday morning near Camelback Road and 42nd Avenue.

PHOENIX — A man riding his bicycle was killed Thursday morning after a motorist struck him near 42nd Avenue and Camelback Road. 

The Phoenix Police Department said the bicyclist was hit at about 8:20 a.m. and died at the scene of the collision. 

The motorist remained at the scene and has been cooperating with law enforcement, police said. It does not appear speeding or impairment were contributing factors to causing the collision. 

RELATED: Pregnant woman killed, man arrested following alleged drunk driving crash in Chandler

RELATED: 4-year-old dead after car collides with tree in Phoenix

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

In Other News

Grinch steals sentimental Christmas decoration from Valley family