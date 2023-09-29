Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by 'impaired' driver in Mesa

The crash occurred Friday morning along Gilbert Road in north Mesa.

MESA, Arizona — A bicyclist sustained serious injuries Friday morning after they were hit by a car in north Mesa, police said.

A vehicle traveling north on Gilbert Road struck a curb at about 6 a.m. and crossed over into the southbound lanes of Old Gilbert Road, where the car hit a man on his bicycle.

The car's driver was allegedly impaired and is now facing criminal charges, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

