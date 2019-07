PHOENIX - A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after he was riding on a bicycle in a shopping center parking lot and a Nissan pickup truck collided with him, police say.

The accident happened near Indian School Road and 43rd Avenue.

The man on the bicycle was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the driver of the tuck stayed on the scene and was not injured. Speed or impairment don't appear to be a factor in the crash.