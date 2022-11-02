Bicyclist dies after hit by car in Glendale, police say

Police said initial reports indicate the bicyclist was crossing 67th Avenue south of Bell Road when she was hit.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman riding her bicycle was killed Friday night after a motorist struck her near 67th Avenue and Bell Road, police said.

Police said initial reports indicate the bicyclist was crossing 67th Avenue south of Bell Road when she was hit.

"The vehicle involved in the accident remained on scene and at this time speed/impairment are not believed to be a factor," said Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Up to Speed