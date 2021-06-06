x
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by car in Phoenix

The crash happened near 24th Street and McDowell Road, police said.
PHOENIX — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Phoenix on Sunday evening. 

Officers responded to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road around 5 p.m. They learned that a vehicle was traveling westbound when the bicyclist entered the roadway, police said. 

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. 

It is unclear what led up to the accident. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is available. 

