PHOENIX — Tuesday marked National Hamburger Day, which doesn't really matter today, but we hope you got your hands on a delicious burger to celebrate.

Speaking of delicious burgers, what is important (probably?), is eating the perfect burger. But where in Phoenix can said perfect burger be found?

We took the question to social media: "Where is your favorite place to get a burger in Phoenix?" We got a wide range of answers.

Jeremy said Caveman Burgers "makes a great burger."

Robert said Paradise Valley Burger Company while Connie went with The Chuck Box in Tempe.

Yard House apparently has a great vegan quinoa burger, according to Sarah.

Beverly said The Stand in Phoenix has both great burgers and shakes, which isn't the first time this place has been mentioned among the best Valley burgers.

And Wineburger also got a few praises across our social media posts. Other answers included Zinburger, Gallagher's, Whataburger and In n Out.

But the best response probably belongs to Karen who said "Right off my husband's grill. The best ones ever!" Care to share, Karen?