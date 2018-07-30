The results are in! And the Phoenix Zoo's baby giraffe officially has a name, one "Lion King" fans will enjoy.

The zoo launched its naming contest with a list of several Swahili-themed names over two weeks ago for the little one born in June.

Sixteen thousand votes later, the girl calf has a name. The Phoenix Zoo said the winning name received over 6,000 votes.

And the winner is...

RAFIKI

*drum roll, please*



We are excited to announce the winning name of our voting contest: Rafiki (Swahili for “friend”)!



With nearly 16,000 people recording their votes, over 6,000 voted for Rafiki. pic.twitter.com/D6NzKvRnzb — Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) July 30, 2018

According to the Phoenix Zoo, the name translates to "friend" in Swahili.

The zoo said it will be "at least a couple weeks" before zoo-goers get to see Rafiki and her mother, Imara, out on the Savanna.

It will still be at least a couple of weeks before we see Rafiki and mother, Imara, out on the Savanna but we will continue to post updates about the pair through our social media! #SavingSpecies — Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) July 30, 2018

