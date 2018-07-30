The results are in! And the Phoenix Zoo's baby giraffe officially has a name, one "Lion King" fans will enjoy.
The zoo launched its naming contest with a list of several Swahili-themed names over two weeks ago for the little one born in June.
Sixteen thousand votes later, the girl calf has a name. The Phoenix Zoo said the winning name received over 6,000 votes.
RAFIKI
According to the Phoenix Zoo, the name translates to "friend" in Swahili.
The zoo said it will be "at least a couple weeks" before zoo-goers get to see Rafiki and her mother, Imara, out on the Savanna.
PHOTOS: Phoenix Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe born June 26
