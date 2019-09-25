TEMPE, Ariz — The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum brought a fully restored Bell UH-1 helicopter to the campus of ASU for the opening of Miss Saigon.

Visitors had the unique opportunity to see the famous Vietnam helo up close and talk to the pilots who flew them. 12 News photojournalist Aaron Kurtz introduces us to Ret. Army Colonel Dave Sale and visitors to see this unique bird and learn the history.

For an in-depth look at the helicopter, watch the YouTube link below.

Miss Saigon will be at the Gammage Auditorium from Sept. 24 - Sept. 29, 2019. Tickets are available for purchase at the Gammage website.

You can visit the UH-1 at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum at Falcon Field in Mesa Arizona.

