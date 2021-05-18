Bee attack in Buckeye sends 4 people to the hospital

The attack happened near Hammond Drive and Lower Buckeye Road.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Four people, including a teenager, were rushed to a hospital Tuesday night after they were attacked by a swarm of bees.

The attack happened near Hammond Drive and Lower Buckeye Road, which is near Sundance Park.

Police say a 13-year-old was rushed by officers to the emergency room.

Another person, who police say was covered in bees and reported shortness of breath, was transported by an ambulance. Two other people drove themselves for treatment.

Authorities didn't say how severely the four people were injured.

The Buckeye Fire Department is handling the removal of the bees.