Dogs without homes in the Phoenix area thrive in homes, rather than shelter kennels, and now you can help give dogs temporary homes.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is hoping to line up hundreds of homes to help shelter crowding and give dogs a better chance at being adopted.

MCACC announced the "Just One Dog, Just One Live" foster program to place dogs in homes and eventually forever homes, thanks to a grant from Best Friends Animal Society, and Arizona Animal Rescue Mission.

One hundred adoptable dogs will be placed in homes, with supplies, microchipping, and other incentives. Some dogs will also get behavior training.

The foster will care for the dog, and help find it a forever home. Fees will be waived for this program.

APPLY TO FOSTER HERE

Fostering is great for the dog because it allows people to observe the dog's personality and behaviors in a less stressful environment.

“Many dogs at our shelter simply don’t do well in our kennels,” said Mary Martin, the shelter’s director in a news release. “And with so many dogs, potential adopters can find it overwhelming. That’s why we think fostering is the best way to get our dogs out of the shelters and into homes.”

Eligible dogs include dogs who have been at the shelter more than seven days and dogs who weigh 35 pounds or more and are already altered and vaccinated.