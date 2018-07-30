PHOENIX - A mural in downtown Phoenix not only gives you wings, but also allows you to register to vote.

The art is titled, "18 in 2018" and appeals to new voters.

The mural at 2nd and Roosevelt streets was painted by Laura Lee, a Phoenix muralist, who has several works in the Valley.

This is Arizona's first augmented reality mural. Meaning, with the help of your phone it can become a 3D animation of wings flying.

Here's how it works:

-Download Shazam

-Use the photo feature to scan the QR code on the wall

-Have a friend take the picture as your wings come to life

There is also a button on the app to "Register to Vote."

The mural is also featured in downtown Tucson.

For more information, visit www.azcleanelections.gov.

