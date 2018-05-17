MESA, Ariz. - Paws what you're doing, there's a bear in Mesa.

Authorities say they are monitoring the situation after a bear was seen running around a Mesa neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Mesa police, the department received a call Wednesday afternoon after a bear was spotted drinking from a lake near Redmont Drive and Power Road. Officers checked the area, but weren't able to find the bear.

The Arizona Game and Fish said photos confirm the bear was seen near the Red Mountain Ranch Country Club.

According to AZGFD, Mesa is not a bear habitat, but the area does get younger bears that are looking for new territory.

Game and Fish said this was not a public safety issue and the bear was "not a nuisance."

Anyone who spots the bear should call Arizona Game and Fish. Do not feed or try to take photos of the bear.

