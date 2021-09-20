1 person dead in crash involving motorcycle in South Phoenix

The crash closed off Baseline Road at 38th Street for several hours, officials said.

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in south Phoenix on Monday.

Victor Jordan, 53, died of his injuries due to the crash, officials said.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to the collision near Baseline Road and 38th Street around 7 a.m.

A passenger car was driving east and making a left turn when it crashed into a motorcycle that was going west on Baseline Road, police said. The man driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition."

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with officials. Police do not believe impairment was a factor.

Officials said Baseline Road between 32nd Street and 40th Street will be restricted for the next several hours.

Up to Speed