Flaming drink leaves north Phoenix bartenders with serious burns

PHOENIX — Two bartenders at a Phoenix restaurant were rushed to the hospital on Sunday after the making of a flaming novelty drink went wrong.

First responders rushed to SALT Tacos y Tequila after two female bartenders were seriously burned. That restaurant is in a shopping center in north Phoenix near Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway.

The 19-year-old and 25-year-old burn victims suffered first and second-degree burns to their upper bodies after firefighters say the two were making the drinks.

Their identities haven’t been shared by authorities. Firefighters only said they were taken to a local burn center but didn’t say their conditions.

It’s unknown how exactly things went wrong.

This is a developing story.

