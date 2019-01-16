PHOENIX — Famed Phoenix restaurant Barrio Cafe is offering its delicious food for free to federal workers impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.

A flyer posted to the restaurant's Instagram reads, "we are feeling your pain."

"Your meal is on us," the restaurant says. "Dessert as well."

According to the flyer, federal workers will also get a beer or the restaurant's SinPaga Margarita for $1 because they "can't give liquor away." The restaurant says it would, however, if they could.

RELATED: Inside Barrio Cafe in Phoenix: Chef Silvana says cooking was her 'calling'

Federal workers will need to bring their zero net federal government pay stub and matching ID to get the free meal.

The free meals start at 11 a.m. Wednesday and appears it will last as long as the government is shut down.

The "offer ends soon we hope!" the restaurant says.

RELATED: Maricopa Co. Sheriff's Office to furloughed TSA agents: Come work for us

MORE: Phoenix food bank delivers supplies to TSA agents working without pay