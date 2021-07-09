Banner Health Urgent Care centers begin administering flu vaccines in the Valley

Medical experts recommend getting the flu vaccine before the start of November.

PHOENIX — Banner Health Urgent Care centers in the Phoenix area started administering the flu vaccine Tuesday. The CDC reports fall and winter are the busiest seasons for the virus. Because of the upcoming heightened risk of getting sick, medical experts recommend getting the vaccine by the start of November.

Dr. Devin Minior, CMO Urgent Care & Occupational Health with Banner Health, said the vaccine can cause a mild reaction, but it cannot cause people to get sick from the flu.

Minior also said it's safe to get the flu vaccine at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. And everyone six months of age and older should get the flu vaccine.

During the 2020-2021 flu season, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,135 cases of the flu in Arizona. Minior added the season was relatively mild, likely attributed to masking, record numbers of people getting the flu vaccine, and other pandemic precautions. He said this season could look very different.

"This year people are a little bit fatigued with that, and we're actually getting hit pretty hard by RSV right now," Minior said. "So that's a good indication we might have a pretty severe flu season this year."

Banner Health lists the locations open for the flu vaccine on its website.

