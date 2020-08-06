Ballroom studio owner goes back to mechanic roots to pay rent, keep business open

While his industry has been hit exceptionally hard, the owner says he won’t allow his studio to break.

PHOENIX — When something is broken, Terry Schmoyer fixes it. So when the coronavirus outbreak forced his dance studio and main source of income to bend, he went to work.

“We had to flat out shut down and it just keeps adding up," Schmoyer said.

Before, Terry owned and operated Fatcat Ballroom in Phoenix.

“This has been helping me extremely pay the bills compared to what I had coming in before, which was nothing," Schmoyer said.

He was a mechanic starting back in the late '80s.

“I got to be a certified Dodge technician, got bored, jumped over to Chevy, got to be a master Chevy tech, got bored, went to Ford, got to be a master Ford tech, got bored,” he said.

His skills coming in handy today, as he's now fixing cars behind his Phoenix studio to help pay rent.

“Whether you can help donate any money to the studio to help me stay afloat, or if you don’t have any money at all, I’ll still work with you on your car," Schmoyer said.

The dance industry has had to continue to flex in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. As of June 1, Terry has been welcoming dancers back into his studio.

“Right now it’s almost been a split down the middle," he said. "Half of them don’t want to, they want to take it easy and the other half want to get back out there and start living again.”

The music playing again, with pandemic precautions in place.

“Private lessons are only by choice," he said. "We allow them to stay separate and we keep their room and their space.”

And the dancers wear masks.

While his industry has been hit exceptionally hard, Terry says he won’t allow FatCats to break.

“This is better than anything in the world," he said. "Smiles, the emotional energy it picks up.”

In his toolbox, there’s always a fix to keep the lights on.

“You leave and you go home and you’re happy and the world is different again," he said.

This story comes to us from one of our neighbors on NextDoor, Miranda. Thank you for sharing this with us! Look for our posts on NextDoor as we continue to share the good stuff happening in our communities.