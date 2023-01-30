'I felt like my safety was in danger': Valley school taking extreme measures to keep student safe

Multiple threats have been made against Mountain Pointe High School students in the past two weeks.

PHOENIX — It's an unfortunate problem that every student and teacher faces. Now, one Valley school is stepping up efforts to protect them.

Within the past two weeks, officials with Mountain Pointe High School near 44th Street and Ray Road in Ahwatukee have been warned of multiple school shooting threats on social media.

"There has been a scare around the whole school for about a week," Christian Richardson, a junior at the high school, said.

He also saw the post on Snapchat that was quickly spread to other students and parents. It showed someone holding a pistol with the caption alluding to them targeting people at the school.

"I felt like my safety was in danger," Richardson said.

Parents picking up their kids felt the same way for their students.

"It's so sad these days you have to worry about things like this," Rebecca Alvarez said.

Tempe Union High School District announced that starting on Monday, every student and staff member would have to undergo heavy security measures.

Students said their backpacks were checked, they had to show their ID, and security used handheld metal detectors. Leading to long lines of students waiting to get to class.

“It was chaotic,” Richardson said. “A line wrapped all the way from the front entrance all the way over here.”

Some students told 12News they waited about 45 minutes to get through. Despite these challenges, they and their parents do feel a little safer.

"I think it's a good thing," Alvarez said.

A spokesperson for Tempe Union High School District said these measures would stay in place for the foreseeable future.

