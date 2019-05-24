Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report in March detailing the grant program.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is close to completing the backlog of untested sexual assault kits, the office said Friday.

MCAO said it worked on securing four grants since the end of 2015. It received $5.7 million that fully funded testing the kits. The office said it was also able to hire detectives and prosecutors who were dedicated to assisting with follow-up investigations based on the kit testing.

As a result of the grant money and testing, the office said 754 resulted in a “DNA hit," meaning DNA capable of identifying the offender was found. Thirteen defendants have been indicted, with eight already being convicted and sentenced for their crimes, according to the attorney’s office.

“As of this month we can announce that 95% of the approximately 4,500 rape kits in Maricopa County have been submitted for testing and 90% of those have been tested to completion,” MCAO said.

The attorney’s office said it has about 250 kits left to be tested, which it expects to complete by the end of the year.