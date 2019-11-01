The 911 call from the birth at a Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix was released Friday.

On Dec. 29, a woman in a vegetative state gave birth at the facility located near 14th Street and Baseline Road.

In the call audio, the female caller, identified as a nurse from the facility, frantically spoke with the operator as help was notified.

The call begins with the nurse saying the baby is blue and not breathing.

"We had no idea she was pregnant," the caller said on the call.

Phoenix police recently served a search warrant for DNA of male employees at the facility to try and determine the father of the child.

Hacienda Healthcare said it wanted to DNA test its employees and consulted with a legal team who said the facility could not make employees do it.

Police continue to investigate the suspected sexual assault of the woman who has been in the care of Hacienda Healthcare for more than 10 years.