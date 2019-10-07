Baby Shark --- yes, that Baby Shark --- is swimming over to the Valley this October.

Baby Shark Live! is headed to the Mesa Arts Center on October 18 at 6 p.m. The show is a brand new concert experience from children's entertainment company Pinkfong and Round Room Live.

This is one of the first shows of its first-ever North American tour.

Baby Shark Live! is based on the popular --- and extremely catchy -- children's ditty "Baby Shark." If you’re a parent of a young child, you’ve probably gotten the tune stuck in your head once or twice.

The hit song topped the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart and the video has been viewed over 3 billion times, making it the 8th most viewed video in the history of Youtube.

The sharks will be doo-doo-doing more than 30 shows throughout the country. The live show will feature Pinkfong’s viral song and dance, as the audience goes on a deep-sea adventure.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. and are available at mesaartscenter.com, the Mesa Arts Center Box Office or by calling (480) 644-6500. Presale tickets go on sale July 9.