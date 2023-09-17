Baby dies following single-vehicle crash in Goodyear

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the single-vehicle crash happened Sunday afternoon on Perryville Road.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A baby has died and a man is in the hospital following a crash in Goodyear, according to authorities.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the single-vehicle crash happened Sunday afternoon on Perryville Road.

An adult male driver has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A representative with the sheriff's office said, "Evidence suggests neither party was wearing any restraints."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.