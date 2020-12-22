Baby in extremely critical condition after officers respond to Phoenix call

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a call of a baby not breathing around 4:15 a.m.

PHOENIX — A baby is in extremely critical condition after they were found not breathing in Phoenix early Tuesday.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a call of a baby not breathing around 4:15 a.m.

The call came from the area of Seventh Street and Bell Road.

The child was taken in extremely critical condition to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately released.

Officers said the investigation of the incident is still in the very early stages, and it would most likely be several hours before the department releases another update.