PHOENIX — A newborn baby was found dead inside an Amazon facility Wednesday night in Phoenix, officials said.

Phoenix police said officers responded to a call of a baby found in a women's restroom at the facility near 51st Ave. and Lower Buckeye Rd. Phoenix fire later confirmed the baby was dead.

Amazon released the following statement in response to the incident:

"This is a terribly sad and tragic incident. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority."

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.