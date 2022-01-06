Yup, a B-52 bomber was rolling through the East Valley this week

The body of the decommissioned B-52 made its way through the streets of Gilbert and Mesa earlier this week.

MESA, Ariz. — If you wanted to get a good look at a B-52, you would generally have to turn your head to the sky or head to an airplane museum. But for a few lucky Valley residents, they just had to be at the right street at the right time.

Earlier this week, the decommissioned body of a B-52 bomber made its way through parts of Gilbert and Mesa. The large piece of aeronautics history had no problem turning heads as it snaked through the East Valley.

Did you miss catching a glimpse of the unique sight? Don't worry, the Facebook page Boneyard Safari posted photos from its trip through the Gilbert and Mesa area.

The #b52roadtrip continues, today we passed through Gilbert and Mesa, AZ. Great team work by Arizona Department of... Posted by Boneyard Safari on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

According to the post, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Worldwide Aircraft Recovery are assisting with the transport of the B-52.

If you want to follow the B-52's journey on social media, follow the hashtag #B52RoadTrip. As of Thursday, the plane made its way through Highway 87 north of Mesa heading to Payson.

