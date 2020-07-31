AZ National Guardsman remembered as a 'fantastic person'

He was what every police officer strives to be and what every military person wants to be, a friend said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at half-staff in honor of 23-year-old Army 2nd lieutenant Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr. who tragically died following an Arizona National Guard training exercise. He was also an officer with the Phoenix Police Department.

“Very compassionate. Very kind. Very giving. He’s what every officer strives to be. What every military person wants to be. He was a fantastic person,” Eric Butler, a detective with Mesa Police Special Victims Unit, said.

Butler has known Robert Bryant Jr. since he was a teenager. Bryant used to ride along with him in the City of Mesa Police Explorers program.

Bryant knew from a young age he wanted to be a police officer and serve in the military, according to Butler. When he accomplished those goals – he continued to serve the community in other ways.

“Shop with a cop. Big Brother program. Anything like that, he was the first one to do it,” Butler said.

Bryant came from a large family and always made time for his 8 siblings. He was getting ready to propose to the love of his life.

Sadly, an unknown medical emergency took his life during a National Guard training exercise at Tempe Town Lake.

“He was in phenomenal shape. Ran 5 miles – 3 or 4 times a week,” Butler said.

He said he’ll miss Robert’s infectious smile the most.