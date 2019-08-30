Editor's note: The above video from May shows Charles Tack's initial court appearance to face charges of aggravated DUI after a wrong-way crash on State Route 202 in May.

The executive director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools will resign in October after he was arrested in May on suspicion driving under the influence.

Charles Tack was charged with aggravated DUI after troopers say he sideswiped another car as he drove the wrong way on Loop 202, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said a preliminary breath test after the wrong-way crash showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.129. Another breath test an hour later showed a BAC of 0.156.

In a letter to Kathy Sensemen, chair of the state charter school board, Tack said he would resign as executive director effective Oct. 4. The letter in full reads:

"I am writing to provide you with notice of my resignation as Executive Director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools, effective October 4, 2019

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve the Board in this capacity -- it has truly been an honor. I look forward to working with you and the Board's outstanding staff to provide for a smooth transition that will ensure the Board's important work continues without interruption."

The date on the letter, Aug. 20, is the same day Tack pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of aggravated DUI.

