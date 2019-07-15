Editor's note: The above video is from a newscast on June 3

Avtar Grewal was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday, 12 years after his estranged wife, Navneet Kaur, was killed inside her Ahwatukee home.

Juan Martinez, the prosecutor behind Jodi Arias' conviction, led the case against Grewal, who is originally from India but lives in Canada. Grewal is accused of flying into Phoenix and killing his wife after she asked for a divorce.

Part of the evidence was a suicide note, which Martinez says Grewal left at the scene, admitting to killing his wife.

The note contains spelling errors and reads, "I killed this selash b--- who tortured me for 2 yrs. Made my life hell. Now, I will kill myself." It is signed by Grewal.

Grewal's defense attorney, Jeff Kerchler, argued that while there was a fight between the two, Kaur's death wasn't premeditated. It was a crime of passion.

The prosecution said Grewal strangled Kaur, and then dragged her body to the bathroom, where he put her body in a tub and started the water.

Martinez described a tumultuous relationship between the two where Grewal would call Kaur daily and have heated arguments while she was at work.

Grewal is set to be sentenced on Aug. 23.