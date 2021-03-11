Avondale terminates city manager for 'prohibited' acts

According to a termination letter written to former City Manager Charles Montoya, the city accused him of misconduct involving reimbursements and financial loans.

AVONDALE, Arizona — The Avondale City Council has terminated its city manager due to allegations that he violated his employment agreement.

Charles Montoya, who was appointed city manager in 2018, was served a termination letter last week that accused him of various infractions involving monetary loans and reimbursements.

In a unanimous vote last week, the city council chose to terminate its employment contract with Montoya.

During the meeting, city officials told the council Montoya's firing was warranted due to "prohibited actions" he had allegedly committed that would damage Avondale's reputation.

Montoya's termination letter listed out the following allegations:

Misleading staff about living in Avondale, which is a requirement to be city manager.

Taking vehicle reimbursements that were given to Montoya in error and failing to pay back the city.

Taking excessive tuition reimbursements without proper documentation.

Directing staff to pay funds that were not included in Montoya's employment agreement.

Taking a loan out against his retirement account and failing to make timely payments on the loan.

As a result of Montoya's termination, the city council has appointed Assistant City Manager Cherlene Penilla to replace Montoya on an interim basis.

“The council and I are confident that the organization is in the capable hands of a professional team, and that the operations of the city will continue to run smoothly,” Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise said in a statement.

Montoya did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. According to a social media profile, Montoya has previously worked for municipalities in California and Colorado.

Up to Speed