Avondale police investigating deadly fire

Officers are investigating a house fire that killed a woman in the master bedroom of her home. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, police say.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — One woman is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Avondale police and fire personnel responded to the fire between Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road around 4:45 a.m., police said.

Fire personnel successfully extinguished flames coming from the master bedroom and found an adult female with burn injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s husband was home and in a different room, police said. There is no information on whether or not he sustained injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but preliminary reports state that it was accidental. The case of the woman's death is also under investigation, police said.